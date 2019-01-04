Passion at Pauley is loud and clear, but rebuilding basketball fan base won’t be a simple chore for UCLA

Pulisic will be lent back to Borussia Dortmund of Germany for the remainder of the season, after which he will complete his move to England. This is a landmark moment for U.S. Soccer. Pulisic will have a chance to star for an upper-echelon team in what is widely considered the most competitive league in the world. He will be granted an opportunity to establish himself as one of the best players in the world. That’s worth something. But considerable risk is attached to that opportunity, especially for U.S. Soccer. This country’s lone world-class player could be reduced to a reserve role, which would slow his development and negatively affect the U.S. national team.