Gary Woodland had a special Father’s Day at U.S. Open, one his dad almost missed

“I remember one time I was mad,” Chipman said. “We had just lost a game or something. It was pretty early in the year. We had a tough practice after a loss. I looked at Gary and said, ‘You little freshman, are you ever going to get a floor burn sometime this year? Are you going to earn your scholarship? Are you going to get after a ball? Are you going to get a rebound? What are you going to do, just stand around the whole year?’