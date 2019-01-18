It hasn't taken long for USC sprinter Twanisha Terry to become elite

Terry worked hard because her father, Antwan Terry, did, too; he woke up early for his job and spent days off doing additional work. Terry qualified for the Junior Olympics at age 9, her first year running competitively, and the trip to Greensboro, N.C., was her father’s first time on a plane. He came to almost every meet, and if he wasn’t there in person he gave her a pep talk over the phone before her race.