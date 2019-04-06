Final Four: How Virginia and Auburn match up

UPDATE: The team able to dictate pace of play probably will prevail. It will be Virginia’s slow-and-steady approach against Auburn’s fast-and-furious style. “We’re not going to compromise on how we play, but at the same time, our style of play is just to win,” Cavaliers guard Kyle Guy said. Virginia’s De’Andre Hunter, a third-team All-American, is a 53.8% shooter on the season, but he’s at 43.8% from the field and 27.8% from three-point range in the tournament. The Tigers average 27.8 three-point attempts and make 37.9% of them. Guard Bryce Brown is Auburn’s career leader with 378 three-pointers. With star forward Chuma Okeke lost to a season-ending injury in the Sweet 16, Danjel Purifoy played a bigger role for the Tigers against Kentucky in the Elite Eight. The junior played a season-high 32 minutes and scored six points with seven rebounds.