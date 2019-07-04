Wimbledon: Americans Steve Johnson, Sam Querry and Sloane Stephens advance

Steve Johnson of the United States won for the first time in five tries against a top-30 opponent at Wimbledon, getting past No. 25 seed Alex de Minaur of Australia 3-6, 7-6 (4), 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 to reach the third round.
Johnson, who is ranked 71st, had lost his past nine matches anywhere against men inside the ATP's top 30. Fellow Americans Sam Querry and Sloane Stephens also advanced on Thursday.
Querrey, a Wimbledon semifinalist in 2017, reached the third round in the men's draw by beating unseeded American Andrey Rublev 6-3, 6-2, 6-3.
Stephens only dropped two games in the second set in her victory over Yafan Wang of China.
How close was this one for Johnson? He won fewer total points, 150-149, earned fewer service breaks, 3-2, and made nearly twice as many unforced errors, 45-25.
But Johnson broke de Minaur, who is ranked 29th, in the next-to-last game, then served out the victory, which ended when Johnson's down-the-line forehand drew a long backhand on a 22-stroke exchange.
Johnson's best Grand Slam showing was a fourth-round run at the All England Club in 2016, which ended with a loss to Roger Federer.
Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova overcame a shaky start to come back and defeat Kristina Mladenovic 7-5, 6-2 and reach the third round. Top-ranked Ash Barty stretched her winning streak to 14 matches with a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Alison Van Uytvanck.
All eyes will be on the marquee matchup between Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios at Wimbledon later Thursday. It is a rematch from 2014, when a 19-year-old Kyrgios upset then-No. 1 Nadal at the All England Club.
In other second-round action Thursday, Serena Williams and Roger Federer will play their matches at the All England Club's second-biggest court.
Meanwhile, the 16-year-old son of Bjorn Borg lost in the first round of qualifying for the junior singles at the grass-court Grand Slam, where his famous father is a five-time champion and still regarded as royalty.
Leo Borg was hoping to make his first appearance at the All England Club but lost 6-1, 6-4 to Loris Pourroy, an 18-year-old Frenchman seeded 15th in the qualifying draw.
Australian tennis player Bernard Tomic has been fined 45,000 pounds ($56,500) for not meeting “the required professional standards” in his first-round loss at Wimbledon. Tomic lost to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 6-2, 6-1, 6-4 on Tuesday.