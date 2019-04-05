JaVale McGee still has a lot to play for, even if the Lakers don’t

LeBron James is on the bench, his contributions limited to covering his mouth for quick chats with Kevin Durant and jumping out of his seat when Alex Caruso stunned Staples Center with a two-handed put-back slam. Kyle Kuzma hasn’t been sidelined for the year — at least not yet — but tendinitis in his left foot kept him from getting any minutes against the defending champs. Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart were in suits instead of jerseys, and Brandon Ingram was nowhere to be seen.