Five takeaways from the Lakers' 143-120 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers

3. LeBron James has seen his teams change dramatically at the trade deadline before. Last season the Cavaliers traded six players at the deadline, completely remaking their roster in an effort to put together one more championship run for James. He said this year’s situation is different because of all the injuries the team has experienced. “This season is going to be totally different from the sense of how fast or how quickly we can try to fast-track this, so we can get back to playing the type of basketball we’re playing before my injury,” James said. “So, like I said, we have a huge piece still not with us and Lonzo, that’s a huge piece of our team.”