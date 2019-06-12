Will Lakers gamble on a one-year audition for Anthony Davis?

Perhaps round two will be more successful than round one was for the Lakers.
The Lakers are trying to trade for Anthony Davis again, and whether or not they are able to nab him could hinge on how willing they are to part with their young stars — one in particular.
The New Orleans Pelicans are interested in three of the Lakers’ young players — whether that’s Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma or Josh Hart — and the No. 4 pick in order to acquire Davis, according to people familiar with the trade discussions who were not authorized to speak publicly because of the fluidity of the situation. It’s possible New Orleans could use the No. 4 pick to acquire a player from a third team.
Among the current young Lakers, New Orleans covets Kuzma the most.
According to people familiar with the Lakers’ thinking, Kuzma has ingratiated himself with the organization both on the court and off it and their management does not want to trade the forward who is entering his third season.
The Lakers might have an opportunity to keep their No. 4 pick should they agree to part with Kuzma.
Vanderbilt point guard Darius Garland has been heavily linked to the Lakers by people familiar with their draft discussions, as a likely selection with the No. 4 pick should they keep it. Garland is represented by Rich Paul, who is the agent for Davis and Lakers’ star LeBron James.
And though the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics have inquired about Davis, neither team is willing to gut its roster for the multi-skilled forward because both believe it would leave them without a strong enough team by having sent out so much talent.
In a March interview with Sports Illustrated, Paul said Davis would be hitting free agency in 2020 no matter where he goes this summer, effectively making the 2019-20 season an audition for any team.
“Where he’s going to land? I have no idea,” Paul said. “And it don’t matter. We’re going into free agency. Why does it matter to me where he goes? Earth: We’re going into free agency. He has a year, he has to play. But after that, I can’t say it no bigger: WE ARE GOING INTO FREE AGENCY. 2020: ANTHONY DAVIS WILL BE IN FREE AGENCY.”
He said in the same interview that Davis would not return to Boston after one year if the Celtics trade for him.
Paul lauded the attractiveness of the Lakers’ organization and its history, comparing the Lakers as a place to play to pop star and actress Jennifer Lopez as a person to date.