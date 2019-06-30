Lakers set to open summer league play at California Classic in Sacramento

The Lakers will open summer league play Monday in the three-day California Classic at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
Unfortunately for the Lakers, their lone draft pick, guard Talen Horton-Tucker, will not be able to play because of a stress reaction in his right foot.
The Lakers will play the Miami Heat on Monday and the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday in the four-team event. Both games are at 6 p.m. They finish round-robin play against the Sacramento Kings at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Horton-Tucker, whom the Lakers drafted in the second round (46th overall) out of Iowa State, will be re-evaluated before the Lakers begin play in the Las Vegas Summer League on Friday.
He said he will leave it up to the Lakers’ medical staff to decide when he can play.
“I trust what they’re telling me,” Horton-Tucker said Friday after the Lakers’ summer league practice in El Segundo. “So, you know, whatever they’re telling me, whatever they want me to do, I’m going to do it. If it’s to play in Vegas, then I’m going do it. If it’s not, then I’m not.”
The Lakers’ summer league roster will be highlighted by South Bay Lakers guards Marcus Allen and Jeffrey Carroll.
The Lakers have also signed guard Joe Young to a two-way contract, which means he can spend up to 45 days with the Lakers while also playing in the G League with South Bay.
The Lakers extended a qualifying offer to power forward-center Johnathan Williams that made him a restricted free agent. If he accepts the offer, he would become their other two-way player (each NBA team is allowed two).