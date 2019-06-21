Lakers move into second round of NBA draft to select Iowa State guard Talen-Horton Tucker

The Lakers moved into the second round of the NBA draft on Thursday night to select Iowa State guard Talen Horton-Tucker with the 46th overall selection.
The Lakers sent a future pick and cash considerations to the Orlando Magic in exchange for the pick.
Horton-Tucker averaged 11.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game in his one season in college.
The Chicago native is 6 feet 4 but he has a 7-1 wingspan that impressed the Lakers, as did his ability to create his own shot off the dribble.
He joins a team that lacks guards because of the trade for Anthony Davis. Having traded Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart to New Orleans, the Lakers had only one guard remaining on their roster who has a guaranteed contract for next season – Isaac Bonga, drafted in the second round last year.
The Lakers entered the night without any draft picks, but a desire to trade into the second round. They’d sent their first-round pick – the fourth overall pick in the draft – to the Pelicans, who then traded it to the Atlanta Hawks. The Hawks selected Tennessee’s De’Andre Hunter from Virginia, and as league rules stipulate, Hunter donned a Lakers cap as he walked across the stage in Brooklyn.
The Lakers’ second round pick ultimately wound up with the Golden State Warriors.