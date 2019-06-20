With Anthony Davis and possibly Kawhi Leonard, Lakers and Clippers make Staples center of NBA universe

What exactly did ESPN think LaVar Ball was going to contribute by putting him on “First Take” — or, for that matter, any of its other platforms? Regardless of what he meant to say to host Molly Qerim Rose, there was no reason for him to even be on the show this week. The network clearly did it for ratings, but there’s a difference between having Magic Johnson on the show to publicly describe his working relationship with Rob Pelinka for the first time and having the overbearing father of the New Orleans Pelicans’ future point guard hawking bad products and worse opinions.