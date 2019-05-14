Lakers finalize deal to make Frank Vogel their coach

The Lakers made it official Monday when the team announced that Frank Vogel is their new coach.
Vogel, who agreed to a three-year deal on Saturday, will take over a Lakers team that was 37-45 last season and missed the playoffs for the sixth consecutive time.
“I am very excited for this opportunity to join the Lakers, a prestigious organization that I have long admired,” Vogel said in a statement. “I look forward to coaching such phenomenal talent and bringing my strategic vision to the team.”
Vogel replaces Luke Walton, who parted ways with the Lakers by mutual agreement on April 12, and will become the team’s sixth coach in nine years.
Vogel went 250-181 in six seasons as coach of the Indiana Pacers, when the team reached the playoffs five times, losing in the Eastern Conference finals to the LeBron James-led Miami Heat in 2013 and 2014. He went 54-110 in two seasons with the Orlando Magic and was fired in 2018.
“We are excited to add Frank Vogel as the next head coach of the Lakers,” general manager Rob Pelinka said. “Coach Vogel has a proven track record of success in the NBA playoffs, and he reflects the core qualities we were looking for in a head coach — including detailed game preparation, extreme hard work, and holding players accountable to the highest basketball standards.”
Vogel emerged as the Lakers’ main choice after they were unable to reach an agreement with former Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue. After two interviews, negotiations with Lue reached an impasse last Wednesday.
Philadelphia 76ers assistant coach Monty Williams also interviewed twice with the Lakers, but he took the coaching job with the Phoenix Suns.
Since Phil Jackson stepped down as coach following the 2010-11 season, the Lakers have hired Mike Brown, Mike D’Antoni, Byron Scott, Walton and now Vogel to coach the team.