Lakers reach out to Kawhi Leonard, who has talked to Magic Johnson

Teams around the league began filling out their rosters Sunday as free agency opened at 3 p.m. PDT, but the Lakers waited.
With a shot at Kawhi Leonard, their entire plan for this summer hinges on his decision. They can’t move until he does.
Magic Johnson spoke with Leonard and his uncle, Dennis Roberston, on Sunday, Johnson told The Times. According to people familiar with the discussion, they had a positive conversation about the direction of the Lakers.
The NBA won’t allow Johnson, formerly the team’s president of basketball operations until resigning April 9, to function as a Lakers representative, but his perspective matters to Leonard. Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka did reach out to Leonard’s camp in an official capacity after the window opened for teams to communicate with players’ representatives at 3 p.m. PDT Saturday.
While Leonard’s camp had initially requested that only Lakers controlling owner Jeanie Buss be present from the Lakers’ front office, they are now considering expanding the meeting to include Pelinka.
Leonard is the most coveted free agent on the market this summer. While other players made their decisions known quickly, Leonard is still gathering information.
The Lakers, Clippers and Toronto Raptors, with whom he won a championship last season, are considered the front-runners for Leonard’s services.
Teams can only reach agreement with players this week until the NBA’s business moratorium is lifted at 3 p.m. PDT Saturday.