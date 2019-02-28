Five takeaways from the Lakers’ 125-119 win over the Pelicans

1. Brandon Ingram and Kyle Kuzma have been on a mission since the All-Star break. Ingram is averaging 27.75 points per game and Kuzma has been efficient by averaging nearly 20 points per game and shooting 54% after the All-Star game. Both had solid nights against the Pelicans, each eclipsing 20 points. After the team’s shootaround Wednesday, LeBron James was asked about how they were playing. “BI is in a crazy shooting zone right now with his efficiency more than anything,” James said. “And as far as Kuz as well. They’ve just been very efficient with their shot attempts, with their makes. It’s been very good to see them continue to grow throughout this process.”