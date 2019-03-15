Lakers are no match for contending Raptors in 111-98 loss

Kawhi Leonard scored 25 points with eight rebounds and four assists for the Raptors, while UCLA alumnus Norman Powell scored 20 points. The Lakers were led by LeBron James, who scored 29 points in 32 minutes. He also grabbed four rebounds and dished out six assists. No other starter scored more than 13 points, with Kyle Kuzma and Reggie Bullock each contributing seven points and JaVale McGee scoring nine with nine rebounds.