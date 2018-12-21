Lakers Report: Team has a healthy sick list; LeBron James a 'game-time decision

LeBron James wasn’t at the Lakers’ shoot-around Friday morning because he was home sick, leading coach Luke Walton to say his starting forward would be a “game-time decision” for Friday night’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Staples Center.
Walton also said center JaVale McGee “will not be playing” while he still recovers from flu-like symptoms. Walton said reserve centers Tyson Chandler and Ivica Zubac both got “IV bags” during the practice session. The Lakers said they were administered as a precaution.
“We’ve got a sick team right now,” Walton said. “LeBron didn’t come to shoot-around today. He was getting extra sleep, so he’ll be a game-time decision.”
McGee has missed the Lakers’ last two games, at Brooklyn and Washington, with illness.
“JaVale is still out,” Walton said. “We had IV bags going in the film room with Tyson today. [Zubac] got an IV bag this morning. We’re a little banged up, but we expect for whoever is ready to play tonight that they give us a great effort in front of our home crowd.”
There was a bit of good news for the Lakers, with Walton saying both guard Rajon Rondo and forward Brandon Ingram were available for the game against the Pelicans.
Rondo has missed the last 17 games recovering from surgery to repair a broken right hand, and Ingram has missed the last seven games with a sprained left ankle.
“They will both be available,” Walton said. “It’ll be up to me whether or not I want to play those guys or not. It will depend who is playing from the sick list. I would expect some of these guys to fight through it and give us what they can. But we just won’t know until closer to game time how guys are really feeling and what they can do.”