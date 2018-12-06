LeBron James scores 42 points, 20 in fourth quarter, to rally Lakers past Spurs

What can one player do?
When he’s LeBron James, he can decide that he won’t let a game get away.
That’s what he did Wednesday night in the Lakers 121-113 win over the San Antonio Spurs at Staples Center, with the Lakers without one starter and one key reserve for most of the game because of injuries, and with another key reserve hampered by foul trouble.
When he’s LeBron James, he can barrel into a crowd of defenders and release a layup that teeters on the rim for a moment before falling through as he is fouled.
He can launch a seemingly hopeless three-point shot from 35 feet that rattles into the net.
He can give his shorthanded teammates the push they need to get past a team that had confounded them this season.
In yet another remarkable fourth quarter, James put together his own 12-2 run that brought the Lakers back from being down by eight points. He finished with 42 points, 20 coming in the fourth quarter, and had six assists and five rebounds.
It was the Lakers’ first victory over the Spurs in three meetings.
Kyle Kuzma had 22 points, nine rebounds and five assists for the Lakers, and Lonzo Ball had 14 points, nine assists and four rebounds.
DeMar DeRozan had 32 points for the Spurs and Rudy Gay had 31.