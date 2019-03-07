LeBron James passes Michael Jordan for fourth on NBA's all-time scoring list

“So many kids look up to me for inspiration and when I was a kid their age I needed inspiration and MJ was that inspiration for me along with some other people,” James said Wednesday morning. “So sometimes I have no idea how I’m even in this position to be able to sit here, play the game that I love, play at a high level and be linked with some of the greatest to ever play this game and obviously MJ being out of this world, so it’s pretty unique.”