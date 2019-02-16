Kyle Kuzma's goals include becoming an All-Star and getting the Lakers back on track

“Just being away from everything, as you guys know being in L.A. is kind of a nonstop thing with media attention, seems like something different every day,” Kuzma said. “I think being out here is a fun thing. This is a dream come true for a lot of people, especially for me. Having an opportunity to be here back-to-back years. After this I’m going to be somewhere on a beach for a day and a half to recharge and get back to trying to make a playoff push.”