Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Lakers

Lakers awarded Kostas Antetokounmpo, younger brother of reigning MVP, off waivers

Kostas Antetokounmpo, who was drafted by the Dallas Mavericks last year, has been claimed off waivers by the Lakers.
Kostas Antetokounmpo, who was drafted by the Dallas Mavericks last year, has been claimed off waivers by the Lakers.
(Associated Press)
By Tania GanguliStaff Writer 
July 22, 2019
3:43 PM
Share

The Lakers were awarded power forward Kostas Antetokounmpo, the younger brother of reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, off waivers on Monday. Antetokounmpo, a 6-foot-10, 200 pound power forward, joins the Lakers on a two-way deal.

Antetokounmpo, 21, is the youngest of three brothers in the NBA. His oldest brother Thanasis, 27, has played in Greece, the NBA’s G-league and signed with the Milwaukee Bucks this summer.

Giannis, drafted by the Bucks in 2013, helped lead Milwaukee to the best record in the NBA last season. The Bucks lost to the eventual champion Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference Finals. When Giannis was named the league’s MVP, he tearfully thanked his parents and his brothers as part of his acceptance speech.

Like his brothers, Kostas was born in Athens to parents who were Nigerian immigrants. With the exception of Thanasis, who was already playing professionally, the family moved to Milwaukee once Giannis was drafted. Kostas played high school basketball in Milwaukee for three years before playing college basketball at the University of Dayton.

Advertisement

Sports
Markazi: Golden age of L.A. sports being fueled by star-studded rivalries
3084720_SP_LAKERS_MWY
Sports
Markazi: Golden age of L.A. sports being fueled by star-studded rivalries
We’re deep into the golden age of Los Angeles sports, as rival teams construct title-contending rosters with players like Anthony Davis and Kawhi Leonard.

Kostas was originally drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers with the 60th overall pick in 2018, then traded on draft day to the Dallas Mavericks.

On a two-way contract with the Mavericks, Kostas played in two NBA games. He saw more playing time with the Mavericks’ developmental affiliate, the Texas Legends, where he averaged 10.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and one steal in 25.4 minutes per game.

Teams can have two players on two-way deals on their roster at a time, and those players may be with the NBA team for 45 days, and must play with the team’s developmental affiliate for the rest of the season. Antetokounmpo joins Zach Norvell Jr. with such a designation on the Lakers’ roster.

Lakers
Tania Ganguli
Follow Us
Tania Ganguli covers the Lakers for the Los Angeles Times.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement