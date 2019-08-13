Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Lakers

Lakers sign guard Demetrius Jackson

Demetrius Jackson brings the ball up court during his rookie season with the Boston Celtics.
Demetrius Jackson has played with Boston, Houston and Philadelphia..
(Michael Reaves / Getty Images)
By Dan LoumenaAssistant Sports Editor 
Aug. 13, 2019
7:06 PM
Share

The Lakers signed 6-foot-1 guard Demetrius Jackson, who has appeared in 26 NBA games since he was drafted 45th overall out of Notre Dame by the Boston Celtics in 2016. The team announced the Exhibit 10 signing on Tuesday.

An Exhibit 10 is a one-year, minimum-salary contract that can be converted into a two-way deal but does not count against a team’s salary cap. A player can earn a bonus of $5,000 to $50,000 if he is waived, signs with the team’s G League affiliate or is assigned to the G League team and remains there for at least 60 days.

Jackson averaged 1.8 points, 0.7 rebounds, 0.7 assists and 5.2 minutes in 26 games over three seasons.

He appeared in eight games last season for the Delaware Blue Cots of the G League and averaged 19.4 points, 7.4 assists and 4.5 rebounds.

Lakers
Dan Loumena
Follow Us
Dan Loumena has worked myriad jobs at the Los Angeles Times since joining the staff in 1996, including as a page designer, copy editor, assignment editor and Web producer. Loumena was part of the first group of print journalists at The Times to delve full time into the wonders of the website, helping the department move into the digital-first, round-the-clock coverage.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement