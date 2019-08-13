Lakers sign guard Demetrius Jackson

The Lakers signed 6-foot-1 guard Demetrius Jackson, who has appeared in 26 NBA games since he was drafted 45th overall out of Notre Dame by the Boston Celtics in 2016. The team announced the Exhibit 10 signing on Tuesday.

An Exhibit 10 is a one-year, minimum-salary contract that can be converted into a two-way deal but does not count against a team’s salary cap. A player can earn a bonus of $5,000 to $50,000 if he is waived, signs with the team’s G League affiliate or is assigned to the G League team and remains there for at least 60 days.

Jackson averaged 1.8 points, 0.7 rebounds, 0.7 assists and 5.2 minutes in 26 games over three seasons.

He appeared in eight games last season for the Delaware Blue Cots of the G League and averaged 19.4 points, 7.4 assists and 4.5 rebounds.