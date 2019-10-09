Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Lakers

NBA-China dispute puts Lakers-Nets games in jeopardy

Worker in Shanghai removes a banner advertising Lakers-Nets game
A worker removes a banner advertising the scheduled game between the Lakers and Nets on Wednesday in Shanghai.
(Zhang Hengwei / China News Service / VCG via Getty Images)
By Tania GanguliStaff Writer 
Oct. 9, 2019
8:45 AM
By the end of Wednesday in Shanghai, the prospect of the Lakers and Nets actually playing a game in China looked bleak.

That afternoon, about 200 members of the media gathered in the lobby of a luxury hotel in Shanghai’s Pudong neighborhood, awaiting their first chance to talk to the Lakers and the Nets while in China.

Instead, the NBA announced the day’s media sessions had been postponed. Outside, workers scraped down a banner advertising the scheduled game between the teams from a nearby wall.

Still, the games in Shanghai and Shenzhen this week have not been officially canceled.

After announcing to U.S. reporters that the media session had been postponed, an NBA spokesman addressed the crowd of local reporters in Mandarin and again in English. It was the fourth official event that had been canceled for the Lakers and Nets in the wake of a dispute between China and the NBA that began with a tweet, since deleted, from Rockets general manager Daryl Morey in support of Hong Kong protesters.

Hong Kong is an autonomous region within China. The protests began as a demonstration against an extradition policy that would have allowed Hong Kong to send people to mainland China for trial. They grew to encompass many aspects of the Chinese government.

On Tuesday, the Chinese government canceled an NBA event in which the Nets were to make donations to a local school. On Wednesday, the Lakers were scheduled for an event that would have benefited the Special Olympics. That event was canceled too.

Even a fan fest, to which media were not invited, was canceled Wednesday afternoon.

Tania Ganguli
Tania Ganguli covers the Lakers for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she spent six years covering J.J. Watt’s avocado consumption and other NFL subjects for the Florida Times-Union, Houston Chronicle and ESPN. An Arcadia High School and Northwestern University graduate, she has also covered high school sports, NASCAR, the Orlando Magic and one boat race for the Louisville Courier-Journal and the Orlando Sentinel.   
