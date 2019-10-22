The Lakers owned the majority of the arena, their fans roaring loudest even though it was a Clipper home game.

The Lakers owned most of the drama, LeBron James falling away, Anthony Davis spinning around, the beauty of the new duo both brilliant and breathtaking.

The Lakers owned every inch of the glitz Tuesday during the ballyhooed opening night city feud at Staple Center.

The Clippers owned everything else.

They owned the loose balls. They owned the defense. They owned the teamwork. They owned the fourth quarter.

They owned the Lakers.

After three periods of a deadlock, the Clippers put the Lakers in a hammerlock, outscoring them in the final dozen minutes for a 112-102 victory in a game that epitomized the two teams’ current stature in this town.

The Lakers won with the buzz, the Clippers won with the basketball.

The Lakers confirmed that they will be very interesting, the Clippers confirmed they will be very, very good.

The Clippers are so good they can win a game like this with one new superstar tied behind their back. With sore-shouldered sidekick Paul George sidelined, headliner Kawhi Leonard soared, scoring 30 points with gritty drives and impossible shots.

The Lakers, meanwhile, are suffering from some of the same problems as last season, even with both superstars active. They don’t play great defense. They don’t have much depth. Even though Davis and James combined for 43 points and 19 rebounds, they were helped only by a hot-shooting Danny Green and his 28 points.

The Clippers are already a team, with players like JaMychal Green and Montrezl Harrell and Patrick Beverley making big plays down the stretch. Five dudes scored double figures. Everyone played defense. The Lakers committed six fourth-quarter turnovers.

The Lakers, meanwhile, don’t really resemble a team yet. The offense can’t get started when James isn’t on the court, the defense was beaten for layups and open jumpers. The Clippers scored twice as many second-chance points, 17 more fast-break points, and an astounding 41 more bench points.

When Danny Green sank a three-pointer to give the Lakers the lead in the final seconds of the third quarter, Laker fans leaped to their feet in hope. But then JaMychal Green countered with a three just seconds later to end the quarter in an 85-all tie, and the Clippers never blinked again.

With oppressive defense and disciplined offense that included a three-pointer from newcomer Maurice Harkless and all kinds of work everywhere from star subs Harrell and Lou Williams, the Clippers went on an 11-2 run that essentially finished it.

“What I saw from our team was overall team toughness,” said Coach Doc Rivers. “They hit with a punch to start and we just kept moving forward.”

When it ended, with the Clippers victory song “California Love” blaring, fans from both teams headed for the exits at decidedly different paces.

Clippers fans skipped away with the highest of hopes, while Lakers fans trudged away with the greatest of fears.

Both groups of fans were surely emotionally wiped out after basically a three-hour verbal tug of war.

The city feud surfaced with the initial strains of the national anthem. During Tori Kelly’s first pause in the song, a fan shouted, “Go Lakers,” and the place roared.

The Clippers responded quickly with three direct shots leveled during a pregame video. On giant screens above the court, three different phrases appeared.

“Grit over Glam.” “Squad Over Self.” “We Over Me.”

It would all be so cliché if, on this night anyway, it wasn’t all so true.

The sequence ended with their signature motto, “L.A. Our Way,” and soon the floor was filled with drummers and dancers all singing the phrase.

But any Clipper fan momentum immediately disappeared when Leonard stepped up with a microphone and was booed so loud you could barely hear him speak.

“Welcome Clipper fans to the season,” Leonard said over the jeers. “We’re going to fight hard every night. Let’s get it going.”

But the minute it got going, the Laker fans kept it going, roaring again when James scored the season’s first points on a layup, and later filling the arena with “M-V-P” chants when James shot free throws.

The mixture of emotion was perfect for a rivalry that has seemly reached an unrivaled stage.

This is the 35th anniversary season of this matchup, but it’s never felt this big.

This was the 154th meeting between these two teams, but it’s never carried so much weight.