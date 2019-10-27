Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Lakers

LeBron James lets Anthony Davis dominate first half, then lifts Lakers over Hornets

LeBron James soars to the hoop against Charlotte.
LeBron James, soaring to the hoop against Charlotte, scored 16 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Tania GanguliStaff Writer 
Oct. 27, 2019
9:09 PM
Share

Toward the end of the game, a glitch in the in-arena scoreboard at Staples Center caused the score to read Lakers 120, Hornets 10.

It wasn’t quite that bad for Charlotte, but a fourth-quarter deluge by the Lakers might have seemed that lopsided.

LeBron James pulled up to hit a three-pointer to give the Lakers a 19-point lead early in the fourth quarter. He ran back down the court with his hand still posed as it was when the ball left it. Then play stopped and he looked to the crowd, urging them to cheer louder.

The Hornets proved a pesky opponent for about three quarters of Sunday night’s game, then the Lakers asserted their dominance, winning 120-101 to improve to 2-1 this season. Anthony Davis scored 25 points in the first half, almost single-handedly keeping the Lakers in the game and led all scorers with 29 points. Davis, LeBron James and Dwight Howard all contributed double doubles. James scored 20 points with 12 assists and Howard scored 16 points with 10 rebounds.

Lakers
Markazi: Ex-Lakers fan favorite Sasha Vujacic is pouring wine but would like to sink shots again
Former Laker Sasha Vujacic, above, and his family operate a winery in Paso Robles, Calif.
Lakers
Markazi: Ex-Lakers fan favorite Sasha Vujacic is pouring wine but would like to sink shots again
Sasha Vujacic, who made two key free throws in Game 7 of the 2010 NBA Finals, enjoys working with his family’s wine business but hopes to play in the NBA again.
Advertisement

In their preparation for the game, Lakers coach Frank Vogel impressed upon his team not to take the Hornets lightly, despite the common perception that they are expected to be one of the worst teams in the NBA. Vogel noted their shooting in particular as a potential trap. In their season-opening win over the Bulls, Charlotte made 52% of its shots overall and 51% of its threes.

The Hornets led by as many as nine in the first quarter. Down seven with 4:39 left in the first, the Lakers went on an 11-0 run to take their first meaningful lead of the game. At halftime, the Lakers only led by a point, despite Davis’s scoring outburst. James only had four points and one field goal by that point, though he did have eight assists. Davis was the only Lakers player at halftime to score in double digits.

The Lakers led by seven after three quarters, before they changed the tenor of the game. Sixteen of James’ 20 points came in the fourth quarter.

LakersSports
Newsletter
Get our weekly Lakers newsletter
Tania Ganguli
Follow Us
Tania Ganguli covers the Lakers for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she spent six years covering J.J. Watt’s avocado consumption and other NFL subjects for the Florida Times-Union, Houston Chronicle and ESPN. An Arcadia High School and Northwestern University graduate, she has also covered high school sports, NASCAR, the Orlando Magic and one boat race for the Louisville Courier-Journal and the Orlando Sentinel.   
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement