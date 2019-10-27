LeBron James lets Anthony Davis dominate first half, then lifts Lakers over Hornets

Toward the end of the game, a glitch in the in-arena scoreboard at Staples Center caused the score to read Lakers 120, Hornets 10.

It wasn’t quite that bad for Charlotte, but a fourth-quarter deluge by the Lakers might have seemed that lopsided.

LeBron James pulled up to hit a three-pointer to give the Lakers a 19-point lead early in the fourth quarter. He ran back down the court with his hand still posed as it was when the ball left it. Then play stopped and he looked to the crowd, urging them to cheer louder.

The Hornets proved a pesky opponent for about three quarters of Sunday night’s game, then the Lakers asserted their dominance, winning 120-101 to improve to 2-1 this season. Anthony Davis scored 25 points in the first half, almost single-handedly keeping the Lakers in the game and led all scorers with 29 points. Davis, LeBron James and Dwight Howard all contributed double doubles. James scored 20 points with 12 assists and Howard scored 16 points with 10 rebounds.

In their preparation for the game, Lakers coach Frank Vogel impressed upon his team not to take the Hornets lightly, despite the common perception that they are expected to be one of the worst teams in the NBA. Vogel noted their shooting in particular as a potential trap. In their season-opening win over the Bulls, Charlotte made 52% of its shots overall and 51% of its threes.

The Hornets led by as many as nine in the first quarter. Down seven with 4:39 left in the first, the Lakers went on an 11-0 run to take their first meaningful lead of the game. At halftime, the Lakers only led by a point, despite Davis’s scoring outburst. James only had four points and one field goal by that point, though he did have eight assists. Davis was the only Lakers player at halftime to score in double digits.

The Lakers led by seven after three quarters, before they changed the tenor of the game. Sixteen of James’ 20 points came in the fourth quarter.