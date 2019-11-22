Anthony Davis’ big night helps Lakers defeat Thunder

LeBron James found Anthony Davis open in the corner, and as Davis released a three-point attempt Friday night, Thunder center Steven Adams hurled himself at Davis and knocked him into the Oklahoma City bench.

The shot went in and Davis made the free throw for a four-point play, giving the Lakers a cushion they needed to hold off the Thunder 130-127. The Lakers improved to 13-2 for their best record after 15 games since the 2010-11 season, when they also started 13-2.

It was their highest-scoring game of the season and the first time the Lakers have allowed an opponent to score more than 115 points.

The Lakers clicked on offense, making 51.1% of their shots from the field and 54.8% of their three-point tries. The Thunder also shot better than 50% for the game, but they were less successful from three-point range, connecting on 35.5% of their attempts.

Advertisement

James finished with 23 points, six rebounds and 14 assists, while Davis led all scorers with 33 points and contributed 11 rebounds and seven assists.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Danny Green, Kyle Kuzma and Dwight Howard all scored in double figures for the Lakers.

The Thunder were led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who had 24 points.

Lakers guard Rajon Rondo was ejected from the game in the fourth quarter. He received a technical foul for a verbal exchange with Thunder guard Dennis Schroder and then was charged with committing a flagrant-two foul against Schroder.

Advertisement

UP NEXT

AT MEMPHIS

When: 5 p.m. PST, Saturday

On the air: TV: Spectrum SportsNet; Radio: 710, 1330

Update: The Grizzlies (5-9) will be completing a four-game homestand that includes a one-point win over the Utah Jazz on Nov. 15 and double-digit losses to the Denver Nuggets on Sunday and Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. Second-year guard Grayson Allen (ankle) is listed as probable for the game.