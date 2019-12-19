Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Anthony Davis back in Lakers lineup; Kyle Kuzma might return Sunday

Lakers forwards Anthony Davis, left, and Kyle Kuzma celebrate after Davis stole a pass against the Pelicans during his return to New Orleans on Nov. 27, 2019.
Lakers forwards Anthony Davis, left, and Kyle Kuzma celebrate after Davis stole a pass against the Pelicans during his return to New Orleans on Nov. 27.
( Chris Graythen / Getty Images)
By Tania GanguliStaff Writer 
Dec. 19, 2019
4:57 PM
MILWAUKEE — 

The Lakers recovered the services of one forward Thursday when Anthony Davis was cleared to play against the Milwaukee Bucks, and they could get another back soon.

Kyle Kuzma might make his return on Sunday against the Denver Nuggets, Lakers coach Frank Vogel said.

Thursday’s game was the fifth that Kuzma has missed because of a sprained ankle. He sustained the injury Nov. 29, then played in five games before the Lakers decided to sit him.

“He’s ramping up his activity,” Vogel said. “We’re hopeful that, again, no timeline, we’re hoping he gets a full practice in on Saturday and could potentially be available on Sunday.”

Kuzma has been with the Lakers through their five-game trip but has not played. Vogel said the Lakers are waiting until he is completely pain free before allowing him to play again.

Tania Ganguli
