Lakers’ LeBron James leads latest round of All-Star voting

Lakers forward LeBron James has surpassed Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic as the top vote-getter in fan balloting for the NBA All-Star game, the league announced Thursday.
James received 3,359,871 votes, 82,001 more than Doncic. Lakers forward Anthony Davis was third in the Western Conference at 3,124,446.
Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard is next in balloting among frontcourt plays at 2,210,539, followed by teammate Paul George (845,719). Lakers center Dwight Howard is 10th (390,037).
Joining Doncic among top vote-getters in the West backcourt are Houston’s James Harden (2,167,269) and Portland’s Damian Lillard (687,855). The Lakers’ Alex Caruso is sixth (528,246).
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Eastern Conference with 3,259,383 votes. Four other frontcourt players have more than 1.1 million votes: Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid, Toronto’s Pascal Siakam, Miami’s Jimmy Butler and Boston’s Jayson Tatum.
The All-Star game is Feb. 16 at the United Center in Chicago. Fan balloting began on Christmas Day. The top three vote-getters in the frontcourt and top two in the backcourt from each conference will be All-Star game starters. Fans account for 50% of the voting process, while NBA players and a media panel each account for 25%. Voting ends Jan. 20.
The starters and captains, who will be the top vote-getters in each conference, will be announced on Jan. 23 during a TNT broadcast. The reserves will be selected by coaches and announced on Jan. 30 during another TNT broadcast. The captains will draft their teams from the pool of starters and then reserves, regardless of conference affiliation.
NBA ALL-STAR GAME FAN VOTING
Western Conference
Frontcourt
LeBron James, Lakers: 3,359,871
Anthony Davis, Lakers: 3,124,446
Kawhi Leonard, Clippers: 2,210,539
Paul George, Clippers: 845,719
Nikola Jokic, Nuggets: 559,881
Karl-Anthony Towns, Timberwolves: 545,385
Kristaps Porzingis, Mavericks: 540,603
Carmelo Anthony, Trail Blazers: 520,021
Brandon Ingram, Pelicans: 444,522
Dwight Howard, Lakers: 390,037
Backcourt
Luka Doncic, Mavericks: 3,277,870
James Harden, Rockets: 2,167,269
Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers: 687,855
Stephen Curry, Warriors:, 595,913
Russell Westbrook, Rockets: 581,500
Alex Caruso, Lakers: 528,246
Donovan Mitchell, Nuggets: 449,835
Devin Booker, Suns: 381,071
D’Angelo Russell, Warriors: 365,730
Ja Morant, Grizzlies: 257,433
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Frontcourt
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks: 3,259,383
Joel Embiid, 76ers: 1,784,211
Pascal Siakam, Raptors: 1,730,763
Jimmy Butler, Heat: 1,400,293
Jayson Tatum, Celtics: 1,182,663
Tacko Fall, Celtics: 543,352
Bam Adebayo, Heat: 349,078
Gordon Hayward, Celtics: 291,608
Domantas Sabonis, Pacers: 239,639
Andre Drummond, Pistons: 228,190
Backcourt
Trae Young, Hawks: 1,389,628
Kyrie Irving, Nets: 1,351,997
Kemba Walker, Celtics: 1,331,577
Derrick Rose, Pistons: 918,550
Zach LaVine, Bulls: 572,022
Kyle Lowry, Raptors: 567,896
Jaylen Brown, Celtics: 544,361
Ben Simmons, 76ers: 456,066
Bradley Beal, Wizards: 447,107
Fred VanVleet, Raptors: 351,391