Lakers’ LeBron James leads latest round of All-Star voting

Lakers forward LeBron James has surpassed Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic as the top vote-getter in fan balloting for the NBA All-Star game, the league announced Thursday.

James received 3,359,871 votes, 82,001 more than Doncic. Lakers forward Anthony Davis was third in the Western Conference at 3,124,446.

Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard is next in balloting among frontcourt plays at 2,210,539, followed by teammate Paul George (845,719). Lakers center Dwight Howard is 10th (390,037).

Joining Doncic among top vote-getters in the West backcourt are Houston’s James Harden (2,167,269) and Portland’s Damian Lillard (687,855). The Lakers’ Alex Caruso is sixth (528,246).

Advertisement

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Eastern Conference with 3,259,383 votes. Four other frontcourt players have more than 1.1 million votes: Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid, Toronto’s Pascal Siakam, Miami’s Jimmy Butler and Boston’s Jayson Tatum.

The All-Star game is Feb. 16 at the United Center in Chicago. Fan balloting began on Christmas Day. The top three vote-getters in the frontcourt and top two in the backcourt from each conference will be All-Star game starters. Fans account for 50% of the voting process, while NBA players and a media panel each account for 25%. Voting ends Jan. 20.

The starters and captains, who will be the top vote-getters in each conference, will be announced on Jan. 23 during a TNT broadcast. The reserves will be selected by coaches and announced on Jan. 30 during another TNT broadcast. The captains will draft their teams from the pool of starters and then reserves, regardless of conference affiliation.

Advertisement

NBA ALL-STAR GAME FAN VOTING

Western Conference

Frontcourt

LeBron James, Lakers: 3,359,871

Anthony Davis, Lakers: 3,124,446

Kawhi Leonard, Clippers: 2,210,539

Paul George, Clippers: 845,719

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets: 559,881

Advertisement

Karl-Anthony Towns, Timberwolves: 545,385

Kristaps Porzingis, Mavericks: 540,603

Carmelo Anthony, Trail Blazers: 520,021

Brandon Ingram, Pelicans: 444,522

Dwight Howard, Lakers: 390,037

Backcourt

Luka Doncic, Mavericks: 3,277,870

James Harden, Rockets: 2,167,269

Advertisement

Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers: 687,855

Stephen Curry, Warriors:, 595,913

Russell Westbrook, Rockets: 581,500

Alex Caruso, Lakers: 528,246

Donovan Mitchell, Nuggets: 449,835

Devin Booker, Suns: 381,071

D’Angelo Russell, Warriors: 365,730

Ja Morant, Grizzlies: 257,433

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Frontcourt

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks: 3,259,383

Joel Embiid, 76ers: 1,784,211

Pascal Siakam, Raptors: 1,730,763

Jimmy Butler, Heat: 1,400,293

Jayson Tatum, Celtics: 1,182,663

Tacko Fall, Celtics: 543,352

Bam Adebayo, Heat: 349,078

Gordon Hayward, Celtics: 291,608

Domantas Sabonis, Pacers: 239,639

Andre Drummond, Pistons: 228,190

Backcourt

Trae Young, Hawks: 1,389,628

Kyrie Irving, Nets: 1,351,997

Kemba Walker, Celtics: 1,331,577

Derrick Rose, Pistons: 918,550

Zach LaVine, Bulls: 572,022

Kyle Lowry, Raptors: 567,896

Jaylen Brown, Celtics: 544,361

Ben Simmons, 76ers: 456,066

Bradley Beal, Wizards: 447,107

Fred VanVleet, Raptors: 351,391