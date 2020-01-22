Lakers struggle again but are able to beat the Knicks

After a lifeless loss to the Boston Celtics, the Lakers showed a similar lack of energy in New York. The Knicks are not the Celtics, though, and what the Lakers produced was enough to come away with a win.

The Lakers improved to 35-9 with a 100-92 victory over the Knicks on Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks fall to 12-33 this season.

LeBron James had a productive first half, making eight of 10 shots from the field to score 19 points. He finished the game with 21.

Anthony Davis, who is off his minutes restriction since returning to action on Monday, led the Lakers with 28 points.

The Lakers also got double-digit contributions from Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (13 points) and Kyle Kuzma (10 points, seven rebounds).

The Knicks stayed close to the Lakers for most of the game. The scores was tied 48-all at halftime despite James’ efforts. The Lakers put a little bit of distance between themselves and the Knicks in the third quarter, a period during which the Knicks made only 29.2% of their shots.

The Lakers will remain in New York to play the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday before finishing their road trip in Philadelphia on Saturday.