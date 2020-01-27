Kobe Bryant: Here are some of the Mamba’s most memorable quotes

Lakers legend Kobe Bryant died Sunday when the helicopter he was traveling in crashed and burst into flames in the hills above Calabasas. His daughter Gianna, 13, was also on board and died along with seven others.

Bryant was known to give some memorable quotes over the years — some inspirational, some funny and all pure Kobe. Here are some that might provide a little comfort during this tragic time.

Kobe Bryant on dreams

“Those times when you get up early and you work hard, those times when you stay up late and you work hard, those times when you don’t feel like working, you’re too tired, you don’t want to push yourself, but you do it anyway. That is actually the dream. That’s the dream. It’s not the destination, it’s the journey. And if you guys can understand that, then what you’ll see happen is you won’t accomplish your dreams, your dreams won’t come true; something greater will.” From his jersey retirement speech, 2017

Kobe Bryant on the Mamba Mentality

“We psyche ourselves up too much. Like if you try to talk yourself into, ‘Oh, this is a big moment, this is a big shot,’ you’re putting a lot of pressure on yourself. You shot that shot hundreds and thousands of times. Just shoot another one.” On “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” 2018

Kobe Bryant on setbacks

“Be sad. Be mad. Be frustrated. Scream. Cry. Sulk. When you wake up you will think it was just a nightmare only to realize it’s all too real. You will be angry and wish for the day back, the game back, THAT play back. But reality gives nothing back and nor should you.” Instagram post following Gordon Hayward injury, 2017

Kobe Bryant on Michael Jordan

“The first time I was getting ready to face Jordan, I had a teammate, he goes, ‘Hey, you want some advice? Whatever you do, don’t look him in the eye.’ Wait, excuse me? Why the hell would I not look him in the eye? I don’t think my teammate understood that I’m THAT too. Can’t ... look me in the eye either, buddy.” From the Showtime/CBS Sports documentary “Kobe Bryant’s Muse,” 2015

