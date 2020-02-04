Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Lakers

Lakers’ LeBron James finds his range from three in victory over Spurs

LeBron James is mobbed by his Lakers teammates after hitting a three-pointer against the Spurs during the fourth quarter of a game Feb. 4 at Staples Center.
LeBron James is mobbed by his Lakers teammates after hitting a three-pointer against the Spurs during the fourth quarter of a game Feb. 4 at Staples Center.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
By Tania GanguliStaff Writer 
Feb. 4, 2020
9:22 PM
LeBron James had just hit is fifth three pointer of the fourth quarter when Jakob Poeltl ran into him and knocked him to the ground. No whistle blew and James held his arms up in disbelief as he sat on the ground in front of the courtside seats.

At a stoppage in play, his teammates rushed over from the Lakers bench to pick him up and as they did so, the whole group of them dissolved into a mosh pit of laughter and hip bumps and shoulder slaps.

Normalcy returned to Staples Center in Tuesday night’s game between the Lakers and the San Antonio Spurs. The Lakers’ bench celebrated, their fans chanted “Taco Tuesday” at James, their stars dominated with Lionel Richie sitting courtside.

James scored 36 points and led the Lakers to a commanding victory 129-102. With the win, the Lakers improved to 38-11 while the Spurs fell to 22-28.

Even as things seemed to be getting back to normal, there were still reminders of the tragic loss the Lakers franchise experienced nine days prior.

Outside the arena, signs requested that fans wishing to honor Kobe Bryant make donations to the Mamba Sports Foundation in lieu of leaving mementos or flowers.

Inside Staples Center, the fans chanted “Ko-be” with Anthony Davis at the foul line, and again with James shooting free throws, in lieu of chanting “M-V-P.”

And the decals honoring Bryant remained on the court.

In the game’s final seconds, the fans in the arena chanted “Ko-be” again, just as they had Friday night in the Lakers’ first game at home since Bryant’s death.

Davis and Kyle Kuzma each scored 18 points, while Dwight Howard contributed a double double with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Lakers
Tania Ganguli
Tania Ganguli covers the Lakers for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she spent six years covering J.J. Watt’s avocado consumption and other NFL subjects for the Florida Times-Union, Houston Chronicle and ESPN. An Arcadia High School and Northwestern University graduate, she has also covered high school sports, NASCAR, the Orlando Magic and one boat race for the Louisville Courier-Journal and the Orlando Sentinel.   
