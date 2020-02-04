Clippers’ Patrick Beverley, Lakers’ Dwight Howard to compete in All-Star contests

Clippers guard Patrick Beverley has been invited to participate in the Skills Challenge and Lakers center Dwight Howard will compete in the Slam Dunk Contest, as he announced last month.

The skills competition, along with the slam dunk and three-point contests, will be Feb. 15 at the United Center in Chicago beginning at 5 p.m PST. The NBA All-Star game is Feb. 16.

Also scheduled to compete against Beverley, the 2015 skills champion when he was with the Houston Rockets, are Miami center Bam Adebayo, Brooklyn guard Spencer Dinwiddie, Milwaukee forward Khris Middleton, Detroit guard Derrick Rose, Indiana center Domantas Sabonis, Toronto forward Pascal Siakam and Boston forward Jayson Tatum.

Patrick Beverley wins the 2015 All-Star Skills Challenge.

Howard, who has not participated in the dunk contest since a three-year run from 2007-09, won the contest in 2008. He will be competing against Milwaukee guard Pat Connaughton, Orlando forward Aaron Gordon and Miami forward Derrick Jones Jr.

No Clippers or Lakers were selected to participate in the Three-Point Shooting Contest, which features a new two-round format that includes four extra shots six feet behind the three-point line to the left and right of the rack at the top of the arc. Each new extra-distance spot includes a ball that is worth three points if made.

Competitors will be Washington forward Davis Bertans, Charlotte guard Devonte Graham, Brooklyn guard Joe Harris, Sacramento guard Buddy Hield, Chicago guard Zach LaVine, Portland guard Damian Lillard, Miami guard Duncan Robinson and Atlanta guard Trae Young.