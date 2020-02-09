Lakers miss out on Darren Collison, who won’t come out of retirement

Free-agent point guard Darren Collison, who abruptly retired last season but was considering a return to the NBA, has decided to wait until this summer to decide if he’ll make a comeback, according to people familiar with his situation.

The 10-year veteran attended the Lakers’ game against the Houston Rockets on Thursday after previously talking to the club about his possible comeback.

The Lakers, who did not make a move before the Feb. 6 trade deadline, and Clippers were two teams with which he had mutual interest.

The Lakers and Clippers were also in trade talks with the New York Knicks for forward Marcus Morris, who eventually went to the Clippers.

That left the Lakers looking at the buyout market and Collison’s potential return to bolster their roster for a playoff run.

Collison, a Rancho Cucamonga native who starred at Etiwanda High and UCLA, averaged 12.5 points, 5.0 assists and 1.2 steals during his NBA career. He shot 85.3% from the free-throw line and 39.4% from three-point range.

When word began to circulate recently that Collison had been working out and was interested in playing again in the NBA, Lakers forward Anthony Davis and Collison had a talk about his plans and how Los Angeles might fit into those, according to people who were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

It was believed that Collison was going to meet with his representatives this week to discuss his future and wait until after the All-Star game on Feb. 16 to make an announcement.