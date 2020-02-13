Jennifer Hudson to take part in All-Star tribute for Kobe Bryant

Jennifer Hudson will perform a special tribute before Sunday’s NBA All-Star game to Kobe Bryant, his daughter, Gianna, and the seven others who were killed in a helicopter crash Jan. 26. Hudson’s performance will open the night ahead of player introductions at the United Center.

Hudson’s performance is one of many tributes the NBA will have for Bryant and his daughter on Sunday. The league previously announced one team would wear No. 2, which was the number Gianna wore playing on a youth team, and one team would wear No. 24, the number Bryant wore during the last half of his career. LeBron James, who was voted an All-Star team captain along with the Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo, chose No. 2 in honor of Gianna and his 5-yea-old daughter Zhuri.

The team that wins the All-Star game will be the first to reach a target score, to be determined by the total points the team in the lead scored in the first three quarters combined plus 24, again in honor of Bryant.

Before All-Star team introductions, Grammy winner and Chicago native Common will welcome fans to the city with a narrative about what basketball means to his hometown. Chicagoan and 10-time Grammy winner Chaka Khan will sing the national anthem and country music singer-songwriter Tenille Arts will sing the Canadian anthem before tipoff.

At halftime, Chance the Rapper will take the stage with five-time Grammy winner Lil Wayne, 2020 Grammy winner DJ Khaled and Grammy-nominated Migos rapper Quavo for a performance.

During All-Star Saturday Night, Queen Latifah will be joined by Chicago youth for a special performance of Stevie Wonder’s “Love’s in Need of Love Today.” Later in the evening, Damian “Dame D.O.L.L.A.” Lillard will take the stage, joined by Lil Wayne and Jeremih before the dunk contest.