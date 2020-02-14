Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Lakers

Kobe Bryant leads Hall of Fame finalists for 2020

Kobe Bryant listens to the national anthem before Game 3 of the 2009 NBA Finals in Orlando, Fla.
Kobe Bryant listens to the national anthem before Game 3 of the NBA Finals in Orlando, Fla.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
By Tania GanguliStaff Writer 
Feb. 14, 2020
2:43 PM
Share
CHICAGO — 

This summer was to be a celebration of three of the best players in NBA history, three champions who played against each other, who shared an era and fought for prominence. Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett and Kobe Bryant.

But this year’s Hall of Fame finalist announcement necessitated a more somber tone. It opened with acknowledgment of the people the league had lost this season — particularly Bryant and former commissioner David Stern.

When Bryant’s name was announced, the Hall of Famers sitting on the stage behind the host bowed their heads or looked down.

“We sure wish he were here today, Kobe Bryant,” Matt Winer said as he announced the inevitable.

Advertisement

This year’s class also included 10-time WNBA All-Star and four-time Olympic gold medalist Tamika Catchings, Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey, who won NCAA championships as a player, assistant and head coach, former Lakers coach Rudy Tomjanovich, who won two championships with the Houston Rockets, former NCAA Division II coach Barbara Stevens and former Oklahoma State coach Eddie Sutton.

Bryant’s former teammate Gary Payton was among the Hall of Famers in attendance. Although most players do not attend the announcement of their class, Garnett sat in the first row in the room, next to Raptors superfan Nav Bhatia, who was acknowledged at the start of the news conference. When his name was announced, Garnett stood to acknowledge the audience then nearly stumbled as he sat down.

Sports
Pau Gasol shares what his ‘brother,’ Kobe Bryant, meant to him
Pau Gasol reflects on the loss of his ‘brother,’ Kobe Bryant
Sports
Pau Gasol shares what his ‘brother,’ Kobe Bryant, meant to him
Pau Gasol joined the Lakers via trade during the 2007-08 season and went on to win two NBA titles with Kobe Bryant (2009, 2010) before leaving L.A. in free agency in 2014.
More Coverage
Jennifer Hudson to take part in All-Star tribute for Kobe Bryant

Lakers
Newsletter
All things Lakers, all the time.

Get all the Lakers news you need in Tania Ganguli's weekly newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Tania Ganguli
Follow Us
Tania Ganguli covers the Lakers for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she spent six years covering J.J. Watt’s avocado consumption and other NFL subjects for the Florida Times-Union, Houston Chronicle and ESPN. An Arcadia High School and Northwestern University graduate, she has also covered high school sports, NASCAR, the Orlando Magic and one boat race for the Louisville Courier-Journal and the Orlando Sentinel.   
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement