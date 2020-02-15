NBA to name All-Star game MVP award after Kobe Bryant

The most valuable player of the NBA All-Star game on Sunday will receive the Kobe Bryant MVP Award, Commissioner Adam Silver announced Saturday.

Bryant played in a record 18 consecutive All-Star games, winning the MVP honors in 2002, 2007, 2009 and 2011. Hall-of-Famer Bob Pettit is the only other player to be selected MVP four times.

“No one embodied All-Star more than Kobe,” Silver said.

Players from both All-Star teams on Sunday will honor Bryant and his daughter Gianna, with Team LeBron wearing No. 2 for her and Team Giannis wearing No. 24 for him. The end of the game has also been altered to honor Bryant.

The game will end when a team reaches a target score in an untimed, commercial-free fourth quarter. The target score will be 24 more points than the leading team’s total after three quarters.

Silver opened his annual All-Star news conference by discussing Bryant and former NBA commissioner David Stern, who died Jan. 1.

Silver said the NBA will continue discussing ways for the NBA to honor Stern’s legacy.