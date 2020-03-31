Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Lakers

Lakers clear quarantine, no players have COVID-19 symptoms

A Polymerase chain reaction kit used for COVID-19 detection is prepared at the UCLA Health lab.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
By Tania GanguliStaff Writer 
March 31, 2020
1:47 PM
Having finished their home quarantine, the Lakers announced Tuesday that all of their players are without COVID-19 symptoms.

Two players tested positive two weeks ago after most of the team was administered tests while sitting in their cars in the parking lot of the Lakers’ facility in El Segundo. The Lakers did not divulge the names of those players, and they have not come forward. The team did say both players who tested positive displayed no symptoms.

The testing was administered after the Brooklyn Nets announced four of their players had tested positive for COVID-19. The Lakers’ most recent game was on March 10 against the Nets.

“I just kind of knew right away that we had to get tested,” forward Anthony Davis said on Friday when asked what his reaction was to the Nets’ announcement. “We were talking about getting tested regardless … but there was some type of rules that if you don’t have symptoms [you can’t]. When the team came out and said they had four players tested positive for coronavirus, I knew right away we would probably get tested.

“It’s kind of tricky because some guys you feel fine and you could have it, asymptomatic. And some guys you have all the symptoms.”

Davis said his test returned negative. Jared Dudley said on a podcast that his test returned negative. JaVale McGee’s sister posted on Twitter that her brother’s test was negative and a report by Yahoo! Sports cited a person saying Quinn Cook’s test had returned negative.

LakersCoronavirus Pandemic
Tania Ganguli
