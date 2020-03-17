Four players on the Nets, Lakers’ last opponent, test positive for coronavirus

Four players on the Brooklyn Nets, whose last game was played against the Los Angeles Lakers, have tested positive for the coronavirus, the team announced Tuesday.

The players haven’t been named.

The Nets beat the Lakers at Staples Center one week ago.

Of the four players, the team said, one is exhibiting symptoms. All four are currently in isolation and under the care of team doctors.

Advertisement

“The organization is currently notifying anyone who has had known contact with the players, including recent opponents, and is working closely with state and local health authorities on reporting,” the Nets said in a statement. “All players and members of the Nets travel party are being asked to remain isolated, closely monitor their health and maintain constant communication with team medical staff. The health of our players and staff is of the highest priority to the organization and the team is doing everything within its power to ensure that those affected receive the best care possible.”

The Nets were scheduled to play the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco in an empty Chase Center on Thursday before the season was suspended.

In total, there have been seven known cases of the coronavirus in the NBA — Utah’s Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, Detroit’s Christian Wood and the four new cases from the Nets.