Vanessa Bryant wishes Kobe a happy 19th wedding anniversary on Instagram

Vanessa Bryant celebrated the 19th anniversary of her wedding to her late husband, former Lakers star Kobe Bryant, on Saturdayby posting a photo of the couple and a heartfelt message on Instagram.

“My king, my heart, my best friend. Happy 19th wedding anniversary. I miss you so much. I wish you were here to hold me in your arms. I love you,” she wrote.

Kobe, along with oldest daughter Gianna, were among nine people killed in a January helicopter crash.

Advertisement

Gianna, along with her teammates Payton Chester and Alyssa Altobelli, who also perished in the crash, were honored at Friday’s WNBA draft as honorary picks.

Vannesa recorded a tearful message for the broadcast, saying Gianna getting drafted into the WNBA “would have been a dream come true for her.”