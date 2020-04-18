Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Lakers

Vanessa Bryant wishes Kobe a happy 19th wedding anniversary on Instagram

Kobe Bryant and wife Vanessa would have celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary on Saturday.
Kobe and Vanessa Bryant would have celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary on Saturday.
(Dan Steinberg / Associated Press)
By Eduardo Gonzalez Staff Writer 
April 18, 2020
11:33 AM
Share

Vanessa Bryant celebrated the 19th anniversary of her wedding to her late husband, former Lakers star Kobe Bryant, on Saturdayby posting a photo of the couple and a heartfelt message on Instagram.

“My king, my heart, my best friend. Happy 19th wedding anniversary. I miss you so much. I wish you were here to hold me in your arms. I love you,” she wrote.

Kobe, along with oldest daughter Gianna, were among nine people killed in a January helicopter crash.

Advertisement

Gianna, along with her teammates Payton Chester and Alyssa Altobelli, who also perished in the crash, were honored at Friday’s WNBA draft as honorary picks.

Vannesa recorded a tearful message for the broadcast, saying Gianna getting drafted into the WNBA “would have been a dream come true for her.”

Lakers
Newsletter
All things Lakers, all the time.

Get all the Lakers news you need in Tania Ganguli's weekly newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Eduardo Gonzalez
Follow Us
Eduardo Gonzalez is a sports web producer and writer. He started at the Los Angeles Times in 2014 and is a graduate from the University of Southern California and Georgetown University.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement