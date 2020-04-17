WNBA draft 2020: Sabrina Ionescu selected first by Liberty

The New York Liberty selected Sabrina Ionescu, the do-everything Oregon point guard and national player of the year, with the first pick in the 2020 WNBA draft on Friday.

The 5-foot-11 Ionescu is the only NCAA basketball player to record 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 1,000 assists in a career. She was the presumptive No. 1 selection in the draft, which is being conducted remotely across the league.

Oregon teammate Satou Sabally, a 6-4 small forward, was taken second by the Dallas Wings. Baylor’s Lauren Cox, a 6-4 power forward, was taken third by the Indiana Fever.

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert ran the draft from her home. She began with a tribute to former NBA Commissioner David Stern and Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant, who both died in January. She then made Bryant’s daughter Gianna and two of her teammates, Alyssa Altobelli and Peyton Chester, who also died in the crash, honorary draft picks.

Advertisement

Follow along with the pick-by-pick selections this evening.

2020 WNBA draft picks:

First round

1) New York: Sabrina Ionescu, Oregon, G

Advertisement

2) Dallas: Satou Sabally, Oregon, F

3) Indiana: Lauren Cox, Baylor, F

4) Atlanta: Chenneday Carter, Texas A&M, G

5) Dallas: Bella Alarie, Princeton, G

Advertisement

6) Minnesota: Mikiah Herbert Harrigan, S. Carolina, F

7) Dallas: Tyasha Harris, S. Carolina, G

8) Chicago: Ruthy Hebard, Oregon, F

9) New York: Megan Walker, UConn, F

Advertisement

10) Phoenix:

11) Seattle:

12) New York:

Second round

Advertisement

13) Atlanta:

14) Indiana:

15) New York:

16) Minnesota:

Advertisement

17) Atlanta:

18) Phoenix:

19) Seattle:

20) SPARKS:

Advertisement

21) Dallas:

22) SPARKS:

23) Connecticut:

24) Washington:

Advertisement

Third round

25) Atlanta:

26) New York:

27) Atlanta:

Advertisement

28) Indiana:

29) Phoenix:

30) Chicago:

31) Seattle:

Advertisement

32) Chicago:

33) Las Vegas:

34) SPARKS:

35) Connecticut:

Advertisement

36) Washington:

