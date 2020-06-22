Knicks get approval from Lakers to talk to Jason Kidd about coaching job

The New York Knicks have received permission to interview Jason Kidd for their head coaching vacancy, according to people familiar with the situation who are not authorized to speak publicly..

Kidd, who is the top assistant on Lakers coach Frank Vogel’s staff, has previously been a head coach for the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks, where he led the team from 2014-18 and coached reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Knicks and Kidd talked Friday. Though they haven’t scheduled the interview yet, they are hoping to talk in person before the Lakers have to leave in two weeks for Orlando, Fla., to resume the season.

The Knicks are reportedly interviewing Golden State Warriors assistant and former Lakers coach Mike Brown as well.

The Lakers also interviewed Kidd for their head coaching vacancy last summer, ultimately hiring him as an assistant for Vogel’s staff. Kidd is one of two assistants who came to the staff with former head coaching experience. Lakers assistant Lionel Hollins was the head coach of the Memphis Grizzlies from 2009-13 and then coached the Nets from 2014-16.