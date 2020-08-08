Conspiracy theories flying as Lakers limp to playoffs after another loss, to Pacers

The hottest conspiracy theory in the NBA is that the Western Conference playoff teams that aren’t the Lakers are trying to help the Portland Trail Blazers become the eighth seed.

Portland has been one of the most impressive teams in the bubble, with wins over Houston and Denver. The Trail Blazers also nearly beat Boston, which is third in the Eastern Conference and has 46 wins.

So when Clippers coach Doc Rivers rested Kawhi Leonard Saturday against the Trail Blazers and then pulled his other star, Paul George, with three minutes remaining and trailing by two, eyebrows were raised. Was this an attempt to throw the game to improve the chances the Lakers would have to see this tough team in the first round?

Rivers said George simply was on a minutes restriction. The coach then was asked whether he thought the Trail Blazers could beat the Lakers.

Advertisement

“I don’t get involved in that,” Rivers said. “I honestly don’t look at it. I heard our guys talking about it. I’m like, ‘Listen, that’s their business. Our business is who we’re playing.’ We need to focus on that.”

But the Clippers won, which put Portland 1½ games behind eighth-seeded Memphis and only a half-game ahead of 10th-seeded San Antonio with three seeding games left. Once they end, the teams in eighth and ninth place will participate in a play-in game.

The Lakers, meanwhile, sputtered at the start of their game against Indiana on Saturday evening. They again struggled to shoot or get their offense going for most of the first half, trailing by as many as 15 points. But by halftime, the Lakers had a five-point lead. The second half was a tightly contested affair, but the Lakers lost 116-111. It was their third loss in a row since clinching the top seed.

Advertisement

Here are three observations on the Lakers:

1. Rajon Rondo’s presence doesn’t cure all ills, but the Lakers’ lack of depth at the playmaking positions showed Saturday. Their offense often stagnated when missing either LeBron James or Alex Caruso.

2. Indiana’s T.J. Warren has been impressive in the bubble, scoring 53 points in his restart debut against Philadelphia, and the Lakers struggled to contain him as well. Warren scored 39 points on 15-for-22 shooting.

3. After shooting 10.5%, 13.5% and 25% from three-point territory in three bubble games, the Lakers shot better Saturday. That was in part because of the performance of Quinn Cook, who was five for nine on three-point tries.