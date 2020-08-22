Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Lakers

LeBron James’ monster game powers Lakers past Trail Blazers for 2-1 series lead

The Lakers' LeBron James, right, reacts after a dunk by teammate Anthony Davis, left, on Aug. 22, 2020.
The Lakers’ LeBron James (23) reacts after a dunk by Anthony Davis during the second half Saturday night. James had 38 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists.
(Kim Klement / Pool photo via Associated Press)
By Tania GanguliStaff Writer 
Aug. 22, 2020
8:27 PM
Share
ORLANDO, Fla. — 

It was in the third quarter, again, that the Lakers finally pulled away from the pesky Portland Trail Blazers and began to treat them the way a top seed should treat its first-round opponent.

With Rob Pelinka, the team’s general manager and vice president of basketball operations, howling and clapping from an elevated seat in the socially distanced spectator area Saturday night, the Lakers beat the Trail Blazers 116-108 in Game 3 to take a 2-1 series lead.

LeBron James finished with 38 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists, while Anthony Davis also neared a triple-double with 29 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists. The Lakers, who have won back-to-back games after dropping Game 1, also got double-digit scoring from Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Alex Caruso.

Lakers

On Kobe Bryant’s birthday, Lakers remember his influence

Today would have been Kobe Bryant's 42nd birthday. He gave Los Angeles memories and a mamba legacy.

Lakers

On Kobe Bryant’s birthday, Lakers remember his influence

Sunday would have been Kobe Bryant’s 42nd birthday. The Lakers honor him in the playoffs with his “leave a legacy” motto and more.
Advertisement

The Lakers again held the Trail Blazers’ dangerous offense to well below their bubble average. Damian Lillard finished with 34 points, while teammate CJ McCollum added 28.

Lillard had the first two fingers on his left hand wrapped after dislocating his index finger during Thursday’s game. The guard never considered missing Saturday’s game because of the injury but didn’t do any on-court work between games. At one point in the first quarter, Caldwell-Pope landed on Lillard, causing the Portland star to gingerly hold his fingers.

But if the injury bothered him otherwise, it didn’t show. In the first quarter, Lillard scored 14 points on four-for-seven shooting while making three three-pointers.

Sports

NBA playoffs: Bucks beat Magic; Thunder outlast Rockets in overtime

Milwaukee Bucks' Marvin Williams (20) grabs the jersey of Orlando Magic's James Ennis III (11) as referee Kevin Scott and Bucks assistant coach Darvin Ham tries to break it up during Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Mike Ehrmann/Pool Photo via AP)

Sports

NBA playoffs: Bucks beat Magic; Thunder outlast Rockets in overtime

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 35 points as Milwaukee beat Orlando for a 2-1 series lead, while Oklahoma City defeated Houston in overtime.
Advertisement

The Lakers planned to have veteran guard Rajon Rondo active for the first time in the bubble, but he experienced back spasms during pregame warmups and could not play.

With little success against Davis in Game 2, the Trail Blazers shook up their frontcourt, starting Hassan Whiteside instead of rookie Wenyen Gabriel and moving Jusuf Nurkic to power forward. The Lakers were undeterred in attacking the paint.

Free throws, though, proved to be an early nemesis. The Lakers missed 13 free throws in the first half and trailed by four at halftime.

In the third quarter, they built a lead of 12 but still had trouble pulling away from Portland until late in the fourth.

LakersSports
Tania Ganguli

Tania Ganguli covers the Lakers for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she spent six years covering football, first for the Florida Times-Union in Jacksonville, Fla., then the Houston Chronicle and ESPN. An alumnus of Northwestern University and Arcadia High School, she has written about everything from high school sports to college football to boat racing during the past 15 years.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement