NBA issues Anthony Davis a flagrant 1 foul for incident in Game 2 vs. Rockets

The NBA determined two incidents that occurred during Game 2 of the Lakers’ series against the Rockets deserved further discipline, one was committed against Anthony Davis while the other was committed by him.

Officials determined Davis deserved a flagrant 1 foul for contact he initiated with Houston’s Jeff Green with 15 seconds left in the first half. Green doubled over after Davis drove by him, with pain in his midsection or groin area. As the quarter expired, Green lay on the ground for several minutes while medical personnel observed him.

The other play the league reviewed happened with 4:35 left in the first quarter. James Harden drove by Davis and elbowed him in the chin. The league determined that Harden’s play deserved a dead-ball technical foul. Davis went to the locker room not long after that incident, but returned to the game soon afterward.

Advertisement

The Lakers play the Rockets tonight in Game 3 of their series. The Rockets won Game 1 while the Lakers won Game 2.