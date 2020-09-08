Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
NBA issues Anthony Davis a flagrant 1 foul for incident in Game 2 vs. Rockets

Lakers' Anthony Davis extends his arm with the ball as Houtson Rockets' James Harden defends him
Lakers’ Anthony Davis keeps the ball out of reach from Houston Rockets’ James Harden during a playoff game Sept. 6 in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)
By Tania GanguliStaff Writer 
Sep. 8, 2020
10:17 AM
ORLANDO, Fla.  — 

The NBA determined two incidents that occurred during Game 2 of the Lakers’ series against the Rockets deserved further discipline, one was committed against Anthony Davis while the other was committed by him.

Officials determined Davis deserved a flagrant 1 foul for contact he initiated with Houston’s Jeff Green with 15 seconds left in the first half. Green doubled over after Davis drove by him, with pain in his midsection or groin area. As the quarter expired, Green lay on the ground for several minutes while medical personnel observed him.

Rajon Rondo’s bounce-back game shows his importance to Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers' Rajon Rondo (9) celebrates with LeBron James (23) after scoring a three-point basket against the Houston Rockets during the first half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

The other play the league reviewed happened with 4:35 left in the first quarter. James Harden drove by Davis and elbowed him in the chin. The league determined that Harden’s play deserved a dead-ball technical foul. Davis went to the locker room not long after that incident, but returned to the game soon afterward.

The Lakers play the Rockets tonight in Game 3 of their series. The Rockets won Game 1 while the Lakers won Game 2.

Tania Ganguli

Tania Ganguli covers the Lakers for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she spent six years covering football, first for the Florida Times-Union in Jacksonville, Fla., then the Houston Chronicle and ESPN. An alumnus of Northwestern University and Arcadia High School, she has written about everything from high school sports to college football to boat racing during the past 15 years.

