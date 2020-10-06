NBA Finals: What time is Lakers-Heat Game 4 on Tuesday?

With a sweep out of the question for the Lakers in the 2020 NBA Finals following a Game 3 loss to the Miami Heat on Sunday, the next best thing in a seven-game series is taking a 3-1 lead.

That’s because until 2016, no team had overcome a 3-1 deficit in the NBA Finals until the LeBron James-led Cleveland Cavaliers won three elimination games in a row against the Golden State Warriors.

The Lakers will play the Heat at 9 p.m. EDT / 6 p.m. PDT on Tuesday in Game 4 at AdventHealth Arena on the Disney World sports campus in Orlando, Fla., seeking that 3-1 lead. The game will be broadcast on ABC.

The Denver Nuggets this postseason twice overcame 3-1 series deficits to advance to the Western Conference finals, the 12th and 13th times in playoff history that has happened. There have been 270 series since the NBA adopted a best-of-seven format starting with the first round in 2003.

Here is the complete schedule for the series (Games 6 and 7 will be played if necessary):

Game 1, Sept. 30: Lakers 116, Heat 98

Game 2, Oct. 2: Lakers 124, Heat 114

Game 3, Oct. 4: Heat 115, Lakers 104

Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 6, 6 p.m. (Pacific), ABC

Game 5: Friday, Oct. 9, 6 p.m. (Pacific), ABC

Game 6: Sunday, Oct. 11, 4:30 p.m. (Pacific), ABC

Game 7: Tuesday, Oct. 13, 6 p.m. (Pacific), ABC