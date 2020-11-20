Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Lakers

Lakers and Montrezl Harrell agree to two-year deal

Clippers center Montrezl Harrell looks to drive agianst Nuggets center Mason Plumlee during a playoff game Sept. 3, 2020.
Clippers center Montrezl Harrell looks to drive against Nuggets center Mason Plumlee during a playoff game Sept. 3 in Orlando, Fla.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)
By Dan WoikeStaff Writer 
Share

Reigning sixth man of the year Montrezl Harrell is changing teams without even changing area codes.

Harrell has agreed to a two-year contract worth close to $20 million to join the Los Angeles Lakers, according to people familiar with the talks who are not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

Harrell is represented by agent Rich Paul, who also represents Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis. According to the people, Harrell turned down a larger offer from the Charlotte Hornets to play with James and the Lakers.

In the three years since the Clippers acquired Harrell from the Houston Rockets in the Chris Paul trade, he’s blossomed into one of the NBA’s premier bench scorers thanks to his energy and ability to finish near the basket.

Advertisement

He averaged 18.6 points and 7.1 rebounds last season with the Clippers, but he struggled during the season restart in the bubble. Harrell left Orlando, Fla., to spend final moments with his grandmother, who died before the star reserve returned to the team.

Lakers

Dwight Howard says goodbye to Lakers, will sign with 76ers

ORLANDO, FLORIDA SEPTEMBER 30, 2020-Lakers Dwight Howard, right, and Danny Green.

Lakers

Dwight Howard says goodbye to Lakers, will sign with 76ers

Free-agent center Dwight Howard, who helped the Lakers win the NBA title last season, will sign with the Philadelphia 76ers, his agent said Friday.

More Coverage

Lakers and Montrezl Harrell agree to two-year deal
NBA free agency: Lakers agree to deal with Wesley Matthews

He averaged 10.5 points and 2.9 rebounds in this year’s postseason.

The Lakers also agreed to a deal with shooting guard Wesley Matthews earlier Friday.

Lakers
Dan Woike

Dan Woike is the national basketball writer for the Los Angeles Times, a job he moved into after covering the Chargers’ first season back in Los Angeles for The Times.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement