NBA free agency: Miami agrees to deal with Goran Dragic

The Miami Heat, a surprising NBA finals last season, will be bringing back veteran point guard Goran Dragic and 7-foot center Meyers Leonard, the two players told the Associated Press on Friday evening.

The NBA free-agency period began at 3 p.m. PST, and moments later the two veterans confirmed they each had a two-year deal to stay in Miami, which will hold a club option on the second year of each contract.

“Happy to be back,” Dragic told the Associated Pres. “That was my plan, to come back, but in this crazy business you never know.”

Also returning to Heat: center Udonis Haslem. a Miami native who has played on all three championship teams.

“I wanted nothing more than to come back to Miami. Literally nothing more,” Leonard told AP. “I felt so damn blessed to feel at home right away and feel that way all year long. From top to bottom, Pat to Spo, Jimmy to Bam, Goran to UD and the rest of my teammates, something just felt so right. There’s just no other way to put it.”

Dragic will be entering his seventh season with the Heat after averaged 16.2 points last season, when he was a reserve during the regular season. He became a starter again in the playoffs and tore his plantar fascia in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Lakers, an injury that hurt Miami’s chances.

In another early agreement, the Lakers agreed to a one-year deal with veteran guard Wesley Matthews.