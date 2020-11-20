Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Clippers

Patrick Patterson returning to Clippers on a one-year deal

Clippers forward Patrick Patterson dribbles with the ball during a game.
Clippers forward Patrick Patterson is returning to the team on a one-year contract.
(Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)
By Andrew GreifStaff Writer 
Patrick Patterson agreed to return to the Clippers on Friday in what marked the team’s first agreed-upon deal of NBA free agency.

The 6-foot-8 forward will sign a one-year contract, a person with knowledge of the agreement confirmed.

The contract is believed to be for the veteran’s minimum, which would be worth $2.5 million.

Patterson, 31, played 59 games last season for the Clippers, shooting 39% on three-pointers. He started the season’s first 11 games before reverting to a role off the bench upon Paul George’s debut from shoulder surgeries.

It is the first of several decisions the Clippers must make with free agency now open across the NBA.

The team is expected to be motivated to re-sign unrestricted free agent Marcus Morris, whom the team traded a 2020 first-round pick to acquire from New York in February. The Clippers can offer up to $18 million next season for the 6-8 Morris, who slid into a starting role upon his arrival in February.

Backup center Montrezl Harrell and backup forward JaMychal Green are also key targets. Harrell, last season’s top reserve, figures to command around the full mid-level exception of $9.3 million or more after early agreements by other reserve centers, whose production Harrell far exceeded last season, set the market.

Former Denver center Mason Plumlee agreed to a three-year contract worth $25 million with Detroit, according to ESPN. And Miami’s Meyers Leonard will return to the Heat on a deal that will reportedly pay $9 million next season. Such deals could potentially drive up Harrell’s price, even in a market where few teams have cap space.

Green was expected to draw interest immediately from several teams after declining his $5-million player option to return to the Clippers. Green is expected to consider the Clippers but other suitors can also engage with the versatile forward.

