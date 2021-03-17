LeBron James hones his focus on becoming an NBA team owner

LeBron James’ desire to own and operate an NBA franchise hasn’t been a secret, but a deal confirmed by James on Tuesday put him a step closer to that goal — this time by earning him a spot in baseball’s ownership box.

James and Maverick Carter, his longtime friend and business partner, have become partners with the Fenway Sports Group, making James a part-owner of the Boston Red Sox. James and Carter also own a stake in Liverpool FC.

The goal remains to run an NBA team.

“I got so much to give to the game. I know what it takes to win at this level. I know talent,” James said after the Lakers beat Minnesota on Tuesday night. “I also know how to run a business as well. And so, that is my goal. My goal is to own an NBA franchise, and it will be sooner than later.”

James’ expanded role with FSG comes after he and Carter invested in 2% ownership of Liverpool FC in 2011.

“It’s great to be with such a great group, with FSG. They’ve done so many great things over the year, and just that collective group of people, they’re just amazing to be partners with,” James said. “As far as the Red Sox, obviously a historical franchise and we know the history of the World Series championships that they’ve brought home to Boston and players that have come through there and the legacy that they hold in that area.

“So, I think for me and for my partner, Maverick, to be the first two Black men to be a part of that ownership group in the history of that franchise, I think it’s pretty damn cool.”

Earlier this year James floated the idea that he might purchase the Atlanta Dream of the WNBA from former U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler of Georgia. The team was eventually purchased by a group that included former WNBA player Renee Montgomery.

James said he hoped his involvement with the Red Sox could serve as further inspiration.

“It gives me and people that look like me hope and inspiration that they can be in a position like that as well, that it can be done. It gives my kids at my I Promise School more and more inspiration as well,” he said. “But it’s a great day for myself, for my family, for my school, for my business partner, Maverick Carter, and everyone that has something to do with our group. But it’s a pretty amazing thing and for me to continue to build my portfolio off the floor, also in a beautiful game like baseball.”

James is an admitted fan of the New York Yankees but he also cheered heavily for the Dodgers last year during the World Series.