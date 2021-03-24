Lakers inform team personnel they can start getting vaccinations

Starting Wednesday, the Lakers have informed players and other members of the organization that they can get vaccinated for COVID-19 this week and next, according to people not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

According to several people, some of the players would prefer to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine because it’s just one shot, compared to two with the Pfizer and Moderna. Because of HIPAA rules and regulations, the Lakers are prohibited from commenting on who receives the shots.

The Lakers have said they would work with local and state officials to make the vaccine available to members of the organization.

After the Lakers lost to the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night, coach Frank Vogel was asked about how they would proceed with the vaccinations.

Advertisement

“There’s been some talk about trying to get it,” Vogel said, “but we’re not there yet.”

The Pelicans, Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers and Miami Heat previously have talked about getting the vaccine.

The NBA has encouraged players and staffers to get the vaccine when they are eligible, but the league has not required them. The NBA has informed them, however, that if personnel are vaccinated, some of the health and safety protocols will be relaxed.

Advertisement

During All-Star weekend earlier this month, LeBron James was asked if he would be willing to get the vaccine.

“That’s a conversation that, you know, my family and I will have,” James said then. “Pretty much keep that to a private thing. Obviously I’ve seen [NBA commissioner] Adam [Silver] had his comments about the vaccination and what not. Things like that, when you decide to do something, that’s a conversation between you and your family and not for everybody. So I’ll keep it that way.”