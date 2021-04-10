Dennis Schroder and Kyrie Irving ejected as Lakers roll to blowout win over Nets

Before the Lakers hosted the Brooklyn Nets at Staples Center nearly two months ago, Lakers coach Frank Vogel said he was excited to watch his new point guard, Dennis Schroder, try to pester Nets star Kyrie Irving.

“They’re prolific on the offensive side of the ball, so it’s gonna be a good challenge for our defense,” he said that day. “Looking forward to seeing the Dennis Schroder-Kyrie Irving matchup. I think that’s one that Dennis gives us a different dynamic this year, and I’m looking forward to seeing that matchup.”

Within the next hour, Vogel learned he’d be without Schroder because of the NBA”s health and safety protocols, that potential matchup put on hold until Saturday night in Brooklyn.

Who knew getting it yanked away once again would help the Lakers earn a lopsided 126-101 victory, a key win in their quest to avoid free falling in Western Conference standings.

“That’s the best win of the year,” Schroder said.

Schroder and Irving, dueling in an entertaining showdown between point guards, were both suddenly ejected early in the third quarter — each called for two technical fouls for what appeared to just be some heated trash-talking.

After Irving got his second technical foul, Schroder said he said “bye” while maybe adding a wave. He was then quickly ejected as well. (Officials confirmed Schroder was ejected for taunting).

Leading 66-62 when the players were tossed, the Lakers quickly increased that lead thanks to hot shooting from Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Ben McLemore. After the ejection, the Lakers outscored Brooklyn 60-39.

For the Lakers, it was another all-time great streak. The organization that once won 33 straight games has now had a different player kicked out of three games in a row.

The look Schroder gave against the Nets had to be promising — the team’s new point guard cutting up Brooklyn’s spotty defense in pick-and-roll pairings with Andre Drummond and the rest of the Lakers’ bigs.

Schroder had 19 before he got tossed (Irving had 18), hitting seven of 11 from the field. Drummond, in his second game back after injuring his toe, scored 20 and grabbed 11 rebounds.

The new Lakers center gathered his teammates after Schroder and Irving were forced out of the game, warning about the Nets’ certain push by reinforcing their defensive intensity and presence.

The Nets scored only 15 points in the final 10 minutes of the third quarter.

“We’re playing scrappy as hell defensively,” Vogel said.

With Drummond softening the Nets’ defense up on the inside, the Lakers’ usually spotty three-point shooting surged. Eight different Lakers finished in double-figures scoring, with Ben McLemore getting all 17 of his points in the second half.

Lakers newcomer Ben McLemore celebrates a three-pointer in the fourth quarter. (Elsa Garrison / Getty Images)

Maybe there are lessons to be learned from the win — the Lakers’ first over a bonafide contender since the team lost Anthony Davis and LeBron James to injury.

Or maybe the latest round of Nets-Lakers won’t offer much to any NBA Finals preparation considering how disjointed the rosters are.

The Lakers continued to play without Davis and James. Kyle Kuzma missed his second game in a row with a calf strain. Marc Gasol wasn’t available because of a sore hamstring. And Wesley Matthews, who was in the starting lineup Thursday in Miami, was a late scratch with a sore Achilles tendon. Schroder also got banged up in the first half, an awkward landing on his tailbone sending him limping briefly to the bench.

And the Nets, they weren’t whole either. The Lakers’ defense, which was fantastic once again, did have it a little easier with James Harden out and Kevin Durant still working his way back from a hamstring injury. Add in Irving being able to take the early train from the Barclays subway station and the Nets who closed the game were certainly diminished from a version the Lakers could potentially see down the road.

But forgetting about the long-term, there’s plenty to celebrate in the present, the Lakers overcoming crippling absences from their lineup to mostly dominate against the Eastern Conference favorites.

And if these teams do see each other again, Vogel finally got a preview of what he wanted to see — his point guard refusing to back down from one of the NBA’s best.

“I love Dennis Schroder. I think that’s the first thing you have to state — his competitive spirit, his fight, his swag, I think that wins for you,” Vogel said. “And that’s the preview of the matchup. That’s going to be a dynamic matchup if we’re going to see it again this season. Two great players that can do it on both sides of the ball. Kyrie, obviously, is as good as it gets. You need somebody like Dennis who can hold his own defensively.

“No one can stop Kyrie, but you need somebody who can hold his own and who can go back at him on the other end. I thought Dennis, before the ejection, did both of those things.”